Antenna Research Associates (ARA) Names Victor Leviste Vice President Of Portfolio Strategies

- Logen Thiran, President and CEO, ARALAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Logen Thiran , President & CEO of Antenna Research Associates (ARA) today announced that Victor Leviste has been named Vice President of Portfolio Strategies. In this role, Leviste will explore ways to increase ARA's footprint in emerging defense markets such as additive manufacturing and 3D printing. Leviste will report to Chief Technology Officer Joseph Kunze in Billerica.“Throughout his career, Victor has demonstrated exceptional skill in business development and strategy for fast-growing and dynamic companies like ARA,” says Thiran.“We are excited to have him on board to ensure our product set remains competitive and innovative in emerging markets.”Leviste brings significant experience in corporate strategy and business development to this new role. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. At Cobham, Leviste was responsible for developing a corporate strategy, facilitating M&A activity, and overseeing both marketing and business development functions. Prior to this, Leviste served as Senior Manager of Business Intelligence and Manager of Corporate Development at Honeywell, where he facilitated a $230 MM acquisition for the company.As Vice President of Portfolio Strategies, Leviste will explore ways to increase ARA's footprint in emerging markets including additive manufacturing and 3D printing by identifying ways to develop new IP and refreshing ARA's existing product set with new capabilities. In doing so, Leviste will establish ARA as an industry leader possessing innovation and expertise in markets that are quickly transforming the defense industry.“ARA's strong foundations and our dynamic culture of innovation and growth position us well for success,” notes Leviste.“I look forward to taking the company to its next level of evolution alongside an extremely talented and cohesive team.”About Antenna Research AssociatesARA is a C5ISR company that designs, manufactures, tests and installs cutting edge antenna technologies and subsystems to keep our joint forces secure, superior and safe. ARA creates and delivers a vast array of products and subsystems for both military and civilian applications that combine innovative discoveries from companies it has acquired, including SI2 Technologies and AQYR, whose technologies complement and enhance ARA's trusted systems. ARA's capabilities span from Electronic Warfare and Military Communications to Radar and Satellite Systems. For more than 60 years, ARA has provided our military with unparalleled information, improved situational awareness, immediate threat detection and precision targeting.From ideation to installation, ARA supplies unique antenna systems in both high-volume and smaller quantities to meet customers' needs and ensure success. Its US locations have fully staffed outdoor antenna test ranges, engineers, and on-site manufacturing lines and machine shops.

