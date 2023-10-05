2ND Infantry Division Monument Modification To Honor The Fallen From The DMZ Conflict, Afghanistan & Iraq

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 2ID MEMORIALS FOUNDATION LEADS CHARGE TO MODIFY 2ID MEMORIAL

- Senator Lisa MurkowskiWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 26, the 106th birthday of the 2nd Infantry Division formed in France during WWII, dignitaries, veterans and the public will honor the fallen and those who fought so bravely in the DMZ Conflict (1966-1969) in South Korea, also known as the Second Korean War. Over 36,000 American lives were lost in the Korean War. A planned modification to the 2ID Memorial located in President's Park on the Mall in Washington, D.C. (entrance on 17th St at Constitution Ave) will be announced on site at 10:30AM by the 2ID Memorials Foundation ( ). The modification will also pay homage to veterans and the fallen in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. The project is led by Aves Thompson, who served in South Korea as a young man and later, stateside, served as President of the 2nd Indianhead (Infantry) Division Association, and has since founded and chairs the 2ID Memorials Foundation. Thompson teamed up with William Winship, a DMZ veteran, a recipient of the Imjin Scout Commendation and whose Pulitzer Prize-nominated memoir, The Canadaigua Letters, chronicles the DMZ Conflict.Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and now deceased Congressman Don Young successfully crafted legislation for the modification, which was approved by Congress, a testament to the importance of and reliance on the very close bond between America and South Korea. Senator Murkowski said,“I'm proud to have worked with Aves Thompson to advance legislation, the Second Division Memorial Modification Act, which has now become law. Prior to my bill being enacted, modifications of Memorials were prohibited – even if the current Memorial excluded the recognition of service members who fought under America's flag. This upcoming event will celebrate a minor but significant change to the Second Division Memorial, ensuring all the brave men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the Second Infantry Division of the United States army during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and those lives lost after the Korean Armistice was signed 70 years ago, are properly honored.”The same week that North Vietnam launched its Tet Offensive-North Korea launched a parallel military offensive to attempt to behead the South Korean government (the Blue House Raid), foment an insurgency in the South and drive the Americans from the Korean Peninsula. At the same time the USS Pueblo was seized and its captain and crew were held captive. Joint forces of the 2nd Infantry Division and South Korean military provided defense and security along the DMZ, which allowed South Korea to build what is now a free and prosperous society and economy.The United States and South Korea recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice. Both the American and Korean citizens today should recognize that the DMZ Conflict laid the foundation for the special alliance between the US and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) that remains today, as evidenced by the recent visit of President Yoon, hosted by President and Mrs. Biden at the White House. President Biden called the relationship“an unbreakable bond, forged in bravery and the sacrifice of our people.” President Yoon said that the alliance is one that stands for“freedom, peace and prosperity around the world.” The Korean War changed the course of modern history and provided the U.S. with a base to protect democracy against the tyranny in the region and its impact on the world.Largely due to the strong and supportive relationship between our two countries, South Korea was able to transform from essentially being a third world country to becoming a technology and manufacturing giant with one of the strongest economic powers in the world today.

JoAnn Geffen

JAG PR

+1 818-905-5511



Visit us on social media:

Other