Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To Norwegian Author

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Norwegian author Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2023, "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable", the Swedish Academy in Stockholm announced Thursday.
His writings consist of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, childrenآ's books and translations, it said in a press release.
"While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognised for his prose," it noted.
Fosseآ's European breakthrough as a dramatist came with Claude Rأ©gyآ's 1999 Paris production of his play "Someone Is Going to Come."
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish krona (USD one million).
By the terms of Alfred Nobelآ's will the Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded by the Swedish Academy since 1901.
115 Nobel Prizes in Literature have been awarded since 1901. (end)
