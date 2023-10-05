European Parliament Extends Rules On Preferential Trade Scheme With 60 Developing Nations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament voted on Thursday with 561 in favour, five against and two abstention to extend current rules on the scheme of generalised tariff preferences (GSP) for over 60 developing countries until 31 December 2027.

The current GSP regulation was set to expire at the end of 2023, and the negotiations between the Parliament and the EU Council of member states began in January 2023 to establish new rules.

In June, talks were paused as the gap between the position of the Parliament and member states could not be bridged, and as a result, the current rules were prolonged, said an EP press release.

The extension gives more time for the European Parliament and EU member states to agree on the new rules.

The Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) has been the EU's preferential trade arrangement with developing countries since 1971. Under this scheme, developing countries get to pay reduced import duties when exporting to the EU. (end)

