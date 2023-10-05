Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait voices its welcome and support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti national handball team wins a bronze medal on Thursday, by defeating its Japanese counterpart with a score of 31-30 in a third place match in the 19th Asian games hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

BRUSSELS -- The European Parliament votes with 561 in favour, five against and two abstention to extend current rules on the scheme of generalised tariff preferences (GSP) for over 60 developing countries until 31 December 2027.

BRUSSELS -- Norwegian author Jon Fosse is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2023, "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable", the Swedish Academy in Stockholm announces.

NEW DELHI -- At least 14 people are killed and 102 others are missing on Thursday as flash floods hit northern part of North East Indian state of Sikkim following a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in the northern part of the state. (end) mt