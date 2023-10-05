Kuwaiti Player Wins Bronze Medal In 19Th Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti karate team player Salman Al-Mousawi won the bronze medal, Thursday, in the (Kata - Individual) competition in the 19th Asian Games held in China.

Al-Mousawi defeated his Iraqi counterpart Pinar Mustafa to raise Kuwait's tally to eight medals: two gold, three silver and three bronze.

In a statement to KUNA, President of the Kuwait Karate Federation Fayez Al-Daihani expressed his pride in Al-Mousawi's distinguished victory, adding that he expects more medal wins by the Kuwaiti players in the upcoming competitions, considering their distinguished performance.

He stressed that the federation is working continuously to achieve the best results in all major tournaments, noting the efforts of Al-Mousawi, his teammates and the technical and administrative staff in achieving this victory.

On her part, Member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Olympic Committee and director of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the Asian Games, Fatima Hayat, said a great amount of effort between the authorities responsible for Kuwaiti sports and the high directives of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have helped the Kuwaiti players to win in the games.

She expressed happiness with the achievements made by the Kuwaiti champions as they obtained two new bronze medals through the national handball team and Al-Mousawi.

Both Al-Daihani and Hayat dedicated these achievements to Kuwait and its political leadership. (end)

