Kuwait Amir Condoles With Indian Leader On Floods' Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu of India over the victims of the floods that engulfed the country due to heavy rains.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the souls of the victims and to help Indian officials overcome this natural disaster.

Several people were killed, wounded or reported missing due to the rains, which also caused damage to public utilities and properties. (end)

