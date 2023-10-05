Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Indian Leader On Floods' Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu of India over the victims of the floods thatT engulfed the country due to heavy rains.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon souls of the victims and for recovery of the missing.

The rains killed several people and many others were injured or reported missing. In addition, some public utilities and properties have been damaged. (end)

