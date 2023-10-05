Kuwait Premier Condoles With Indian Leader On Floods' Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu of India over victims of the floods that engulfed northeast India due to heavy rains. (end) hm

