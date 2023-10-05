(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Static After Three Days of Losses













Advertisment





U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Thursday, as Wall Street struggled to maintain the positive momentum from the previous session, and investors looked ahead to key jobs data.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dipped 29 points, or 0.1%, to 33,297.

Futures for the S&P 500 faded 0.75 points at 4,297.

Futures for the NASDAQ added eight points, or 0.1%, to 14,931.75.

Shares of Clorox slid 3.3% in the pre-market, following guidance from the company for its fiscal first quarter that was much lower than consensus. The consumer goods company is calling for an adjusted loss ranging from 40 cents to zero cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet called for $1.29 per share in earnings.

Key jobs data that could move the market is on deck. Weekly jobless claims are due Thursday morning, while the main event for the market - September's nonfarm payrolls - will be out Friday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.8% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng inched up 0.1%.

Oil prices descended 37 cents to $83.85 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices jumped $1.80 to $1,836.60 U.S. an ounce.





















MENAFN05102023000212011056ID1107196504