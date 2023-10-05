(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Muted on Rate Fears

Futures for indices in Canada's largest centre steadied on Thursday, with investors remaining cautious about the prospects of extended high-interest rates while awaiting U.S. jobs data for insights into the strength of the labour market.

The TSX Composite poked ahead 13.89 points to end Wednesday at 19,034.81.

December futures were flat at Thursday.

The Canadian dollar gave up 0.03 cents to 72.72 cents U.S.

Suncor Energy on Wednesday said it would acquire French energy firm TotalEnergies' Canadian operations for $1.47 billion to bolster its bitumen production capacity.

First Quantum said it is willing to revise four points within its proposed contract with the Republic of Panama to regulate its operations in the Central American country.

On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported that in August, Canada's merchandise exports increased 5.7%, while imports rose 3.8%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance went from a deficit of $437 million in July to a surplus of $718 million in August, the first trade surplus observed since April.

As well, the IVEY PMI for September is set for release around 10 this morning ET.

The TSX Venture Exchange remained in the minus column, 3.08 points, to close Wednesday at 533.18.

U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Thursday, as Wall Street struggled to maintain the positive momentum from the previous session, and investors looked ahead to key jobs data.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dipped 29 points, or 0.1%, to 33,297.

Futures for the S&P 500 faded 0.75 points at 4,297.

Futures for the NASDAQ added eight points, or 0.1%, to 14,931.75.

Shares of Clorox slid 3.3% in the pre-market, following guidance from the company for its fiscal first quarter that was much lower than consensus. The consumer goods company is calling for an adjusted loss ranging from 40 cents to zero cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet called for $1.29 per share in earnings.

Key jobs data that could move the market is on deck. Weekly jobless claims are due Thursday morning, while the main event for the market - September's nonfarm payrolls - will be out Friday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.8% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng inched up 0.1%.

Oil prices descended 37 cents to $83.85 U.S. a barrel.

