(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Vancouver Home Sales Rose 13.2% In September
Home sales in Vancouver during September totalled 1,926, a 13.2% increase from a year earlier, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.
However, despite September's annual gain, sales during the month were 26.3% below the 10-year seasonal average of 2,614 and marked a 16.1% decline from 2,296 sales recorded in August of this year.
There were 5,446 new listings in Vancouver in September, a 28.4% increase from a year ago. The new listings were 5.2% above the 10-year seasonal average, said the real estate board.
The average home price in Metro Vancouver during September was $1.20 million, a 4.4% increase from the same month in 2022 and the highest level in Canada.
The real estate board said the increase in new listings during September is encouraging following a spring and summer that saw reluctance by homeowners to list their homes for sale amid high mortgage rates.
MENAFN05102023000212011056ID1107196499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.