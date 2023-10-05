(MENAFN- Baystreet) Vancouver Home Sales Rose 13.2% In September

















Home sales in Vancouver during September totalled 1,926, a 13.2% increase from a year earlier, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

However, despite September's annual gain, sales during the month were 26.3% below the 10-year seasonal average of 2,614 and marked a 16.1% decline from 2,296 sales recorded in August of this year.

There were 5,446 new listings in Vancouver in September, a 28.4% increase from a year ago. The new listings were 5.2% above the 10-year seasonal average, said the real estate board.

The average home price in Metro Vancouver during September was $1.20 million, a 4.4% increase from the same month in 2022 and the highest level in Canada.

The real estate board said the increase in new listings during September is encouraging following a spring and summer that saw reluctance by homeowners to list their homes for sale amid high mortgage rates.





















