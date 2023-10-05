(MENAFN- Baystreet) Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells $41 Million Worth Of Stock

Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook has made $41.5 million U.S. following his biggest share sale in two years, according to newly released U.S. securities filings.

Cook sold 511,000 shares of Apple, which was worth $87.8 million U.S. before taxes. After taxes, Cook earned $41.5 million U.S. in what was his biggest stock sale in two years.

Previously, Cook made $355 million U.S. from a stock sale in August 2021.

The Apple CEO now owns 3.3 million shares of the company he runs, valued at $565 million U.S. based on the current stock price.

Apple launched its new iPhone 15 in September this year, without raising prices, a move that some industry watchers said was in response to a global decline in smartphone sales.

A recent report from research firm Canalys forecasts that North American smartphone sales will decline 12% this year.

Apple's stock has gained 39% this year and trades at $173.66 U.S. per share.