NATO website demands nuclear conflict arrangement

(MENAFN) A recently published article on the NATO website has stirred significant controversy, as it presents a perspective advocating for the bloc's readiness to engage in a limited nuclear conflict with Russia. Authored by retired American defense official Gregory Weaver, who formerly served as the principal advisor on nuclear and missile defense to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the piece posits a scenario in which NATO would be compelled to fight and emerge victorious in such a conflict.



Weaver's argument centers around the potential fallout should the United States and China find themselves in a confrontation over the issue of Taiwan. He contends that, in the aftermath of such a clash, a full-scale war in Europe involving Russia would likely ensue. This prediction is based on the assumption that the geopolitical repercussions of a conflict over Taiwan would have far-reaching ramifications that extend beyond the immediate theater of engagement.



Central to Weaver's analysis is the assertion that Russia may deviate from its established nuclear doctrine. He suggests that Moscow might be inclined to employ tactical nuclear weapons as a strategic gambit, either to forestall an imminent battlefield defeat or to swiftly secure victory in a conventional conflict, similar to the situation witnessed in Ukraine. This hypothesis introduces a significant departure from conventional thinking regarding Russia's nuclear posture.



In this hypothetical scenario, Weaver envisions a Russian military leadership confident that the Western response would not escalate in kind. This assumption is rooted in the belief that there exists a prevailing aversion to a full-scale, large-scale exchange of nuclear capabilities between the United States and Russia, thereby imposing a degree of restraint on the situation.



The publication of this article has ignited a spirited debate within the international security community, with opinions diverging on the feasibility and desirability of such a strategic approach. It underscores the ongoing dialogue surrounding the evolving nature of nuclear deterrence and the complex dynamics that may shape future geopolitical conflicts. The piece serves as a provocative exploration of potential scenarios, prompting policymakers and analysts to critically evaluate the implications of nuclear strategy in a rapidly changing global landscape.





