NYC launches telehealth abortion-on-demand program

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, New York City has introduced the first-ever virtual abortion-on-demand program in the United States. This program, unveiled on Monday, offers expectant mothers the option to obtain abortion pills free of charge, all without the necessity of an in-person visit. The initiative reflects a significant stride towards providing accessible and discreet reproductive healthcare for those who choose to terminate their pregnancies.



Mayor Eric Adams emphasized that this program is a direct response to the Supreme Court's decision last year to repeal Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that did not affect the abortion rights laws in New York and several other states, which already had robust legislation in place safeguarding this medical procedure. By launching this initiative, New York City stands firm against the far-right's persistent efforts to curtail women's reproductive rights.



Mayor Adams elaborated on the accessibility of this service, highlighting that New Yorkers now have the option to access comprehensive "abortion care" from the comfort of their homes. This can be facilitated through telehealth visits to the city-administered "Virtual Express Care" program. The introduction of this telehealth-based approach not only eliminates barriers related to physical travel but also ensures a private and supportive environment for individuals seeking abortion services.



This milestone initiative not only signifies a pivotal moment in reproductive healthcare but also underscores New York City's unwavering commitment to safeguarding women's rights to make choices about their own bodies. By leveraging technology and prioritizing inclusivity, the city aims to set a new standard for accessible reproductive healthcare, setting an example for others to follow in the pursuit of equitable healthcare services for all.



