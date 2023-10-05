World Aquatics postpones trans class

(MENAFN) World Aquatics, the ruling figure for swimming, has postponed a prearranged open contest class for transgender sportspersons at the 2023 Swimming World Cup in Berlin during this week after no admissions were acknowledged, the team released in a media conference on Tuesday.



“Following the close of registration for the Open Category competitions at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Berlin 2023 meet scheduled for 6-8 October, World Aquatics can confirm that no entries have been received for the Open Category events,” the athletic figure previously recognized as FINA declared.



World Aquatics prohibited transgender athletes who had changed after the age of 12 from contending in the leading female`s class the previous year following a developing figure of study as well as the quick supremacy of the challenging turf by trans swimmers who started contending as females after adolescence seemed to assure an unjust benefit for such athletes, a topic which stays provocative.



