Peter Vogt, CEO Of Prepaid2cash, Accepted Into The Forbes Finance Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Peter Vogt, CEO Prepaid2Cash, a gift card redemption platform, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, FinTech, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Vogt was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Vogt has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Vogt will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.

"I am thrilled to have been accepted into the well-respected Forbes Finance Council," said Peter Vogt, CEO of Prepaid2Cash. "I look forward to connecting with other financial professionals in the industry and sharing my expertise on FinTech, private equity investing, and the gift card industry with Forbes readers."

ABOUT PREPAID2CASH

Prepaid2Cash is a gift card redemption platform providing consumers a secure solution to redeem their prepaid cards and gift cards to spend their money how and when they want. Established in 2016, Prepaid2Cash is the first company ever to handle gift card redemptions and has seen immense success since its beginning as a result of filling a massive void and overall need for consumers. To get cash for a gift card, visit prepaid2cash to download the app.

