(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans of Indian Culinary Creations Can Use Harry "Guru" Khanna's Authentic Sauce Recipes as a Way to Eat Dairy-Free Indian Food

Oct. 5, 2023

Indian food is a classic staple of the human food experience. However, it can come with some hefty dietary red flags. For instance, chicken can make an Indian dish unsuitable for someone on a vegan diet. The normal addition of thick creams to Indian sauces can also make them off-limits for those managing lactose intolerance, weight loss, and other health concerns.

These are all factors that inspired Harry "Guru" Khanna to create his international sauce brand, Guru Foods Indian Sauces. Khanna spent years developing his sauce recipes, first as a Toronto restaurant owner and then as a sauce entrepreneur. He traveled to India, experimented with German cryogenic spices , and invested copious quantities of his time and passion into developing the best pre-packaged Indian sauces on the market. One area where Khanna was particularly concerned was with keeping his products safe and healthy.

"Our sauces are unique and elegant," Khanna explains, "They use cryogenically ground spices and allow you to recreate authentic Indian cuisine in your own kitchen in a matter of minutes. But we don't stop there," the owner adds, emphasizing the health side of his creations. "Health is critical for me. I want my sauces to keep people living long and healthy lives - which means I had to eliminate heavy creams from my core ingredients list."

The Indian entrepreneur clarifies that it's possible for the end user to add their own cream. However, he's removed it from the initial sauce recipe for multiple reasons. For example, The addition of cream reduces the potency of the other ingredients. It also shortens the shelf life or makes chemical preservatives necessary (which are not present in Khanna's products).

Instead, Khanna provides sauces that are clean, contain allergy-safe ingredients, and are rich in spices. The absence of cream is essential, as it:



Enables those with lactose intolerance to use lactose-free cream or milk.

Empowers

vegans to use coconut cream and vegan chicken.

Equips those seeking healthier alternatives to avoid cream by adding milk or yogurt.

Extends shelf life (Guru Butter Chicken Sauce doesn't get bad for two to three weeks after opening as long as it's stored in the refrigerator). Allows for a better taste when fresh cream is used right before eating.

Guru Foods Indian Sauces is an elite option when it comes to pre-prepared Indian cuisine. Its lack of dairy directly in the jar also makes it a flexible option that consumers can adapt to whatever health requirements or food preferences they might have.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces .

