Insulation Materials Market Size Worth USD 107.40 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Insulation Materials Market is projected to be worth USD 107.40 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. Consequently, insulation materials lead to the prevention of humidity, freezing, mold, and deformation occurring in the construction works due to corrosion, thereby safeguarding the building. Get a Free Sample PDF of the report @ Insulation materials in automotive provide a robust heat loss barrier and maintain the optimal temperature to enhance engine performance and decrease carbon-dioxide emissions. The effective thermal insulation of automotive performs a crucial role in optimal thermal management, which is of immense significance in providing better battery backup and longer battery life. Further, it adds to the convenience of passengers. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 54.68 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 107.40 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG

Roxul Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Kingspan Group

Owens Corning

BASF

GAF Materials Corporation

Johns Manville

The Dow Chemical Company

Cellofoam North America Inc. Covestro AG

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market. The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Glass Wool



Mineral Wool



Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



Aerogel



Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)



CMS Fibers



Calcium Silicate



Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Infrastructure



Industrial



HVAC



Transportation



Appliances



Furniture/Bedding

Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

