The Kellymoss Porsche Classic Racing Program offers an exclusive and luxurious racing experience across iconic North American venues.

Victoria Thomas

FITCHBURG, WI, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kellymoss Announces the Launch of the Kellymoss Classic Porsche Cup for 2024

Kellymoss, a renowned name in the world of Porsche racing, is thrilled to announce an exciting expansion with the launch of the Kellymoss Classic Porsche Cup for 2024. This new program is set to redefine the vintage racing experience by focusing on driver development coupled with top-notch technical support and luxurious hospitality at eight hand-selected venues across three race series in the United States. This exclusive program is designed for a limited group of clients who share a passion for vintage Porsche racing.

Program Highlights:

Limited Availability: The Kellymoss Classic Porsche Cup for 2024 is open to a select number of participants to ensure a personalized and premium experience. This exclusivity guarantees that each participant receives the utmost attention and care from our dedicated team.

8 Event Program: Participants will enjoy an exhilarating 8 event program at renowned tracks across the HSR, SVRA & PCA race series. Featuring a unique scoring system that allows participants to count their best 6 point events by dropping their two lowest scoring rounds toward championship points. This format encourages fierce competition and excitement throughout the season, while allowing for inevitable scheduling conflicts that may force participants out of contention. Participants will compete for a coveted traveling "Cup" championship trophy on which the winner will forever be celebrated as part of Kellymoss history by having their name engraved. Championship contenders will also be competing for a rare, luxury timepiece.

Porsche Vintage Racing Focus: Immersed in the iconic world of vintage Porsche racing at some of the most legendary racetracks in the United States, experience the thrill of racing in vehicles that have become a symbol of racing history.

Family & Community Focus: As Kellymoss has a primary focus on building community and engaging the next generation of Porsche enthusiasts, a focus on guests will be deeply embedded in the Kellymoss Classic Porsche Cup experience. The experience will include excellent race viewing opportunities including behind-the-scenes action and race day events featuring socials with gourmet-level hospitality - latte bars, wine and cheese pairings, cigars and more. With this new series, Kellymoss is debuting a high-end experience that can be enjoyed by all who appreciate Porsche racing - family, friends, clients and employees.

High-End Technical Support: Kellymoss boasts an experienced team with extensive expertise in Porsche racing. Participants will benefit from our team's knowledge and support, ensuring their vintage Porsche race cars perform at their peak, maximizing track time and race-day success.

Meticulous Maintenance: Our skilled technicians will provide high-end care, maintenance, and restoration for your vintage Porsche race car, keeping them in prime racing condition. We understand the unique needs of these classic vehicles and are committed to preserving their authenticity and performance.

Discerning Client Hospitality: At Kellymoss, we believe in offering a true VIP experience. Participants and their guests will enjoy tailored hospitality services, ensuring comfort both on and off the track. Our hospitality is designed to enhance the overall racing experience for you, your family, and all of your guests.

Why Kellymoss:

With decades of experience in racing, restorations and building custom Porsches, Kellymoss has a proven track record of success. We are dedicated to delivering unparalleled performance and experience to our clients, and their guests as well. Our team is passionate about Porsche racing, and we are committed to creating an environment where every racer can excel and create lasting memories with friends and family.

The Kellymoss Vintage Porsche Cup for 2024 promises to be an unforgettable journey into the world of vintage Porsche racing.

For more information and to inquire about participation, please contact

About Kellymoss:

Kellymoss is a leading name in the world of Porsche racing, known for its expertise in both racing and customizing and restoring Porsches. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for Porsche racing, Kellymoss offers a range of services to cater to the needs of enthusiasts and racers alike.

Media Contact:

Victoria Thomas

Victoria Thomas

Kellymoss

+1 608-443-4444

