Plant Based Beverages Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 47.04 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 8.42%

The plant-based beverages market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.42% to grow to US$ 47.046 billion by 2028 from US$26.708 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the plant-based beverages market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$47.046 billion by 2028.The market is expected to thrive owing to several factors such as their perceived health benefits, nutritional qualities, and minimal environmental impact. These beverages are favored not only by health-conscious individuals but also by those with lactose intolerance. Furthermore, the rising popularity of veganism is driving global demand for plant-based beverages.The plant-based beverages market will continue to experience substantial growth, driven by their nutritional attributes and health benefits, particularly for consumers who choose milk and smoothies for their health. Young consumers between 18 and 40 years old are increasingly opting for plant-based beverages, as highlighted by a British Nutrition Foundation study in January 2021. Factors such as rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are also contributing significantly to the market's growth. Plant-based beverages are not only a healthier alternative to dairy but also environmentally sustainable, reducing carbon footprints. Manufacturers are actively promoting these products to meet the growing consumer demand for vegan foods and beverages.Access sample report or view details:Based on the source, the plant based beverages market is classified into soy, coconut, rice, and others. Soy beverages, particularly soy milk , hold the largest market share in the plant-based beverage segment. Soy milk is gaining global popularity due to its similarity to dairy-based milk in terms of health benefits. It serves as an excellent alternative for lactose-intolerant consumers, further contributing to its widespread consumption and market dominance.Based on the product type, the plant based beverages market is segmented into milk, plant-based, and RTD. The plant-based milk segment is anticipated the highest market share. The growing cases of lactose intolerance worldwide have driven the demand for plant-based milk. Variants like coconut milk and soy milk offer substantial dietary benefits, aligning with the increasing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious beverages, which is a global trend.Based on the distribution channel, the plant based beverages market is categorized into online and offline. The online segment holds a dominant position in the market, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms is expected to significantly boost the sales of plant-based beverages. Online channels will establish a robust network, ensuring the global availability of plant-based beverages to cater to consumer demand.Geographically, the plant based beverages market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Plant-based beverage consumption reached a new level in the United States, particularly in North America. Consumers in the region prioritize sustainability, choosing plant-based beverages over dairy due to their lower environmental footprint. This trend is expected to persist as the adoption of vegan diets continues to rise. Health-conscious consumers in North America will be a key driver of market growth.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the plant-based beverages market that have been covered include The Hain Celestial Group, Califia Farms, Pacific Foods of Oregon, The Whitewave Foods Company, Pureharvest, Sunopta, Blue Diamond Growers, Ripple Foods, and The Coca Cola Company among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the plant based beverages market on the following basis:.By SourceoSoyoCoconutoRiceoOthers.By Product TypeoMilkoPlant BasedoRTD.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.The Hain Celestial Group.Califia Farms.Pacific Foods of Oregon.The Whitewave Foods Company.Pureharvest.Sunopta.Blue Diamond Growers.Ripple Foods.The Coca Cola CompanyExplore More Reports:.Plant Based Meat Market:.Plant-Based Eggs Market:.Plant-Based Condiments Market:

