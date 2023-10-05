Domestic Violence Crisis Continues Post-Pandemic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The quarantine situation due to covid-19 intensified conditions fueling abuse but even as the isolation recedes, rates of domestic violence are continuing to rise.” - Dr. Ludy GreenWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The quarantine situation due to covid-19 intensified conditions fueling abuse but even as the isolation recedes, rates of domestic violence are continuing to rise”, warns Dr. Ludy Green , noted authority on violence against women and host and producer of the podcast, Ending Domestic Abuse .



Studies have shown that those who experience economic hardship are at a greater risk of being abused by an intimate partner and while unemployment rates recently spiked to 3.8% in August 2023, the uncertain economy and job market could elevate domestic violence even further.



Green reveals America's fast-emerging domestic violence trends on the nation's only podcast focused solely on providing immediate virtual resources to current and past victims of home-partner abuse. Entering its third year, Ending Domestic Abuse details true-life stories of survivors and discusses practical skills to build confidence and autonomy from advocates and policymakers as well as how to prevent or escape abuse. Listeners also include those in positions of power who can help uplift others.



“There is no overnight vaccine for domestic abuse”, Green warns.“Today's persistently high pandemic-era levels of abuse will continue for months and possibly years. Depleted household savings and many lost jobs will only gradually revive. Much of the loss will be permanent. Distressed households also will be at high risk of first-time abuse.”



Nearly 20 people are abused by an intimate partner every minute in the United States. Domestic violence affects millions of people regardless of age, race, religion or gender. During the month of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is more important than ever to break the silence surrounding this issue, to encourage victims to seek help and support, to educate the public on the warning signs, promote healthy relationships, honor survivors and remember those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence.

