Cigniti Achieves TISAX Label 2 Certification With Maturity Level 3 In The Automotive Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cigniti Technologies Limited, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services company, has achieved the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) Label 2 Certification with Maturity Level 3 for its Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering Services in the India and Europe regions in the Automotive Industry.



TISAX is an association of leading German automakers and their top suppliers, aiming to safeguard intellectual property, ensure security, and uphold privacy regulations throughout the automotive supply chain. ENX, a renowned German association, issues this globally recognized certification.



Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO and Director, Cigniti Technologies Inc stated“ The automotive industry is one of the most targeted sectors for cyberattacks, with an average of 270 attacks per organization per day in 2022 according to recent reports. In light of these risks, it is more important than ever for automotive suppliers to implement robust cybersecurity measures. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and security in our Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering services to our global clients. At Cigniti, we remain committed to delivering excellence, and together with our clients, we will continue to drive innovation and secure success in an increasingly interconnected world.”



Commenting on the achievement, Cigniti's Chief Delivery Officer, Raghu Krovvidy stated "As the automotive industry races towards a future defined by innovation and digital transformation, cybersecurity stands as the cornerstone of trust and reliability. The mandate for TISAX certification echoes the industry's commitment to safeguarding critical data and ensuring the resilience of our interconnected ecosystem. Cigniti's achievement of the esteemed TISAX Label 2 Certification with Maturity Level 3 is a testament to our unwavering dedication to security excellence. This milestone propels us into the role of a trusted partner for manufacturers, OEMs, and global automotive clients, empowering them to accelerate their digital journeys with confidence and assurance."



About Cigniti Technologies:

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading Digital Assurance and AI-led Digital Engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Costa Rica. To know more about Cigniti, visit:

Ronnie Welch

VEW Media

