Zelensky asks for significant change in Russia

(MENAFN) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has conveyed the view that for significant change to occur in Russia, the opposition must adopt suitable measures.



This statement was made during an interview with an Italian news agency, as reported by a Ukrainian news outlet.



"It’s very difficult to send any messages to the Russian Federation today. It seems to me that those who remain on the territory of Russia don’t wish to hear anything. It's easier for them to live that way," he declared.



The leader of the Ukrainian government voiced the perspective that, in the absence of alternative actions, Russians would have had to resort to participating in protests for the past three decades.



"In Russia, the power is now in the hands of the head of state, who could be re-elected and against whom people should have fought had they supported freedom and human rights," Zelensky continued.



Simultaneously, he stressed that the opposition armies that are fighting with today's Russian oppression of Putin, "must continue on this path."



"Ukraine must push out the enemy, Europe must support Ukraine, support Ukrainian values because these are common values and common threats. And the opposition in Russia must take appropriate steps if they want something in their state to really change," the leader of Ukraine pointed out.

