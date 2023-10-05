Breastfeeding protects babies from diseases, boosts academic success

(MENAFN) Breastfeeding infants exclusively for the initial six months and supplementing their diet with suitable nutrients until they reach the age of two can effectively safeguard them against a range of illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, asthma, and obesity, emphasized Melek Kilic, the leader of a Turkish non-governmental organization dedicated to breastfeeding.



Kilic, who heads the Association of TEMAS Breastfeeding and Breast Milk Volunteers, made these statements during an interview with Anadolu, coinciding with National Breastfeeding Week observed from October 1st to 7th. She underscored the significance of breastfeeding as the optimal source of nutrition that supports the ideal growth and development of infants.



"Scientific studies have shown that diarrhea, pneumonia, otitis media, allergic diseases, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel diseases, hypertension, cancer, allergies, asthma, obesity, dental structure disorders, and some mental illnesses are less common in breast-fed babies," she asserted.



Kilic further noted that children who receive breast milk tend to attain higher levels of academic achievement in school. Nevertheless, she expressed her concern about certain aspects related to breastfeeding. "Despite its miraculous content and contributions to health, 77 million newborn babies in the world cannot get breast milk within the first hour."

MENAFN05102023000045015682ID1107196259