Adtech Holding Hosts Its Second Open Hackathon In Cyprus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, the Cyprus-based international hub focused on creating startup ecosystems and delivering innovative AdTech and MarTech solutions, is announcing its second Open HackAdTech Hackathon in Limassol. The event is held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy of Cyprus and supported by IAB.

HackAdTech Hackathon

This year's Hackathon will be supported by

Quadcode - a gold sponsor of the event. Quadcode is a fintech company specializing in financial brokerage activities and offering advanced financial products to clients globally. The company's flagship product is their internal trading platform, offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to other brokers.



Following the remarkable success of its debut Hackathon last year,

AdTech Holding is organizing the second contest on November 25-26, 2023. The Open HackAdTech Hackathon,

2023, invites all participants who share AdTech Holding's vision of transforming the digital landscape with cutting-edge technology and unconventional ideas.

"We were greatly inspired by the first public Hackathon we hosted in 2022, as we witnessed the vibrant and collaborative spirit of the community. It went beyond a standard IT contest; it became an opportunity to connect, cooperate, and network with like-minded people. With all our experience in mind, we are eager to make our 2023 hackathon an even more prominent event that will contribute to developing the Cyprus IT ecosystem - on the island we call our home. We are very happy to get recognition from society for our actions and appreciate the nomination of Hackadtech in the Future Shaper category of Techisland Awards."

Alex Vasekin , AdTech Holding CEO

Who Can Participate?

HackAdTech invites all IT professionals and enthusiasts, including programmers, analysts, designers, content creators, students, and industry visionaries - anyone who is interested in making a positive impact on society and the industry.

Every team must consist of up to five members and is required to involve a coding specialist to qualify for the contest.

At the end of the contest, teams must demonstrate a functional prototype of their idea through a compelling presentation.

HackAdTech Timeline



Registration is open till: November 20, 2023

Hackathon: November 25-26, 2023 Awards ceremony: November 26, 2023

What challenges are put to solve at HackAdTech 2023?

This year, HackAdTech suggests competing in creating and implementing groundbreaking solutions for two problems: 'How can we improve life in Cyprus?' and 'How can we improve the AdTech industry.'

The winning team of each of the two challenges will receive a share of the €20,000 prize pool. In addition, the contest offers extra rewards in various categories.

For more information about the Open HackAdTech Hackathon 2023, follow this link or contact [email protected] .

Press contact:

Mari Yash

AdTech Holding

[email protected]

+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding