Parks Associates Announces Call For Papers For 15Th Annual Smart Energy Summit At DISTRIBUTECH

Parks Associates today announced Google and Uplight as keynotes for the 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer , co-located with DISTRIBUTECH , the largest utility and energy-focused conference in the world, held February 26-27, 2024, in Orlando, Florida , at the Orange County Convention Center. Parks Associates is currently accepting speaker submissions for Smart Energy Summit.
Parks Associates reports increased adoption across the smart energy device category. Nearly 50% of US internet households prefer their electricity provider to provide an energy monitoring service. However, there are many other industry players who can also serve this role, including security companies, tech companies, ISPs, solar providers, and retailers.
will feature keynotes from Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google, and Donald McPhail, VP Product, Uplight, to highlight the role of tech players and connected solutions in the energy markets.
"We look forward to bringing the leaders of the connected home and energy management industry to DISTRIBUTECH," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates.
"This is a great opportunity to highlight the important role of the consumer and SMB market as various industries and especially utilities seek to advance energy efficiency, savings, and control of consumption."
The firm is accepting speaker submissions for the upcoming 2024 conference sessions:
The Convergence of Smart Home, Energy, and Utility Data Security and Privacy in Smart Home Energy Systems Electrification of Smart Homes: EV Charging and Beyond Evolving Business Models for Smart Home and Energy Multifamily Residences: Energy Management at Scale Energy Tech: Unlocking Smart Energy for Lower-Income Communities The Role of Government and Policy in Advancing Smart Home and Energy Initiatives Smart Energy & Smart Home Investments Advancements in Smart Energy Devices: Pioneering a Greener Home Building for Net Zero: The Role of Home Automation
Smart Energy Summit also features multiple upcoming virtual sessions , available to all attendees:
Distributed Energy Management
– Nov 9 virtual session What to Watch at DISTRIBUTECH: Tracking Energy Trends – Jan 23 virtual session Unlocking Energy Efficiency through Smart Home Platforms – Jul 23 virtual session Demand-Side Management: Leveraging IoT for Energy Efficiency – Oct 10 virtual session
Submit to speak at . For more information or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] .
About Smart Energy Summit
Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 26-27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.
Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.
The conference also features 2024 virtual sessions January 23, July 23, and October 10. Follow the event on Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy24. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit .
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
[email protected]
