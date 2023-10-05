Integra Asset Solutions Welcomes Austin Lamm As Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, LLC , a leading asset valuation and liquidation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Lamm as Vice President of Business Development. With an extensive background in the auction industry and a proven track record in sales strategy, Austin brings a wealth of experience to the Integra team.

Previously serving as the Senior Sales Director at Auction Technology Group (ATG), the parent company of BidSpotter and Proxibid, Austin brings over 15 years of industry expertise to his new role. Austin's strategic vision delivered significant revenue growth to ATG through his ability to steer clients towards eCommerce best practices and digital marketing strategies to facilitate their journey from in person selling to online. He empowered businesses to optimize their marketing investment by effectively communicating the benefits of digital marketing products, with return on investment (ROI) as the central measure of success.

His tenure at ATG showcased his dedication, professionalism, and outstanding business acumen, earning him the respect of clients and industry leaders nationwide.

"Austin's wealth of experience and profound understanding of the nuances in the auction industry make him an invaluable addition to our team," said John Magnuson , President and Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions. "His proven ability to leverage modern technologies and drive business growth is exactly what we need to take Integra to new heights."

"I am excited to join the talented team at Integra Asset Solutions," said Austin Lamm. "I believe in the potential for significant innovation within the auction industry, a key tenet of Integra's mission statement, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

With Austin on board, Integra Asset Solutions is poised to enhance its position as a leader in the auction industry. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing unparalleled service to clients.

