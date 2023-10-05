Leapfrog Design Secures $500K In EPA Funding For Onsite Septic Treatment And Reuse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog Design , pioneer in nature-based water treatment and reuse solutions, has been awarded $500,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). LeapFrog will use the funding to adapt its proven greywater reuse technology for onsite septic treatment and reuse.

"Water scarcity and water pollution are huge problems nationwide and worldwide," said Nick Sund, Co-Founder and Head of Product. "Water reuse solves both simultaneously."

LeapFrog will use the EPA funding to adapt its proven ecological greywater reuse technology (shown here) for onsite septic treatment and reuse.

The LeapFrog team at their headquarters in Bend, Oregon.

Continue Reading

LeapFrog's EstuaryTM

and CascadeTM

are plant-powered ecological water treatment systems. On the surface, a modern planter box or greenwall adds beauty to the landscape with native and ornamental plants. On the inside, plant roots and microbes clean greywater for reuse in toilet flushing and irrigation.

LeapFrog's current technology addresses greywater - water from bathroom sinks, showers, and washing machines. This EPA funding will help the company adapt that technology to also address blackwater - water from toilets, kitchen sinks, and dishwashers. The resulting solution could recycle all household wastewater onsite for reuse in toilet flushing and irrigation.

In many rural areas, septic and cesspools are currently the best options available for household wastewater treatment. LeapFrog's nature-based blackwater treatment and reuse system would be a more hygienic, sustainable, beautiful, and cost-effective solution for these communities.

For example, in Hawaii, cesspools significantly impact water quality, reef health, and public health. Replacing cesspools is often very expensive. LeapFrog's technology, once adapted for blackwater, would provide a beautiful, environmentally-responsible solution, at a much lower cost.

Wastewater from cesspools pollutes the ocean, weakening coral reefs, making them more vulnerable to die-off during heatwaves. Treating water onsite prevents nitrogen from leaching into the ocean, strengthening and preserving the coral reefs. It beautifies the homeowner's property by removing unsightly, unhealthy cesspools, and provides extra water for additional landscaping. It saves everyone money, energy, and carbon.

"Often, climate change issues seem insurmountable," said Adam DeHeer, Co-Founder and CEO. "The coral die-off that Hawai'i is seeing may be a problem we can solve, in a timeline that feels attainable within our lifetimes. We're thankful to the EPA for funding our work to help solve this and many other water scarcity issues."

About LeapFrog Design

LeapFrog provides cost-effective, superior-performance, nature-based residential greywater recycling systems for homebuilders and building owners. Specializing in modular, scalable ecological solutions, we work with technology inspired by nature to provide natural water abundance for high performance homes.

Media Contact:

Janet Hager

503-753-8043

[email protected]



SOURCE LeapFrog Design