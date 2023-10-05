Presto Engineering Announces Its Collaboration With Nokia As Part Of France 2030 Investment Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEYREUIL, France, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Engineering, a recognized expert in ASIC design and semiconductor engineering and production services, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Nokia for the industrialization of new equipment designed to build the foundations of the next generation of microwave links as part of the DIMIT project, supported by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI).



Through this collaboration, Presto Engineering and Nokia are addressing the challenge of radio frequency (RF) application design and RF testing beyond 80 GHz. They intend to develop a new generation of microwave links that are more integrated with the 5G and future 6G markets. The DIMIT 5G project involves studying and industrializing new microwave transmission equipment to enable the densification and enhancement of 5G RAN networks.

Cédric Mayor, CEO Presto Engineering, said, "We are extremely proud to pursue our collaboration with Nokia as a test technology enabler, designer and manufacturer of ASIC chips for the telecommunications market. We are continually striving to push the barriers of testing beyond the limits of standard automatic test equipment."

Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, President Nokia France , added, "Nokia is continually investing in the research and development of cutting-edge technologies to push back the performance limits of telecoms infrastructures. Thanks to the DIMIT project, supported by the French Public Bank of Investment (BPI), and our collaboration with Presto, we can accelerate our roadmap and accompany the evolution of 5G networks towards 5G+ and 6G. This project will enable greater integration, higher performance and lower energy consumption of new microwave equipment."

