China's Remarkable Growth And Urbanization Drive Expansion Of The Global Smart Gas Meters Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Gas Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Smart Gas Meters market, valued at US$6.3 billion in 2022, is projected to expand significantly, reaching a size of US$10.4 billion by 2030.

This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Specifically, the Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) segment is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching US$7.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) segment is estimated to experience robust growth at 8.8% CAGR over the next eight years.

In the ever-evolving global business landscape, keeping up with industry trends and gaining insights into market dynamics has never been more crucial. The Smart Gas Meters industry within the energy sector is experiencing rapid proliferation worldwide. To navigate and succeed in this dynamic environment, our Smart Gas Meters Market Research Report serves as an indispensable tool, providing comprehensive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, challenges, and opportunities.

Our report unveils a market poised for robust growth in key regions including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany. It offers in-depth analysis of both Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), revealing strategic, granular data. Additionally, we present corporate profiles of 75 key industry players, offering invaluable insights for strategic decision-making. Backed by reliable statistics, this market research report provides a comprehensive outlook on the future growth of the Smart Gas Meters Market. It's time to stay ahead of the curve with our Smart Gas Meters Market Research report.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is on a path to improvement, with cautious optimism for the coming years. The United States, despite experiencing slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has successfully overcome recession threats. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity.

China is expected to witness substantial GDP growth in the near future as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government revises its zero-COVID policy. India remains on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing nations. High retail inflation continues to impact consumer confidence and spending.

Governments are addressing these challenges, which is boosting market sentiments. As governments work to combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation may slow down and impact economic activity. The regulatory landscape is evolving, with increasing pressure to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions.

Despite potential challenges to corporate investments due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies offers opportunities. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables have the potential to drive substantial incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this mixed economic environment, businesses that exhibit resilience and adaptability will find opportunities amid challenges, positioning themselves for future success.

