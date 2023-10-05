Stifel Bolsters Emerging Markets Group With New Hires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the arrival of Sarah Smadja as the Head of Emerging Market (EM) Sales-UK along with Erick Garces and JP Garces as EM sales specialists. Sarah will be based in the firm's London office, and Erick and JP will operate out of New York. The Emerging Markets Group is responsible for trading, analysis, and distribution of global emerging market securities for the firm's institutional fixed income clients.



“Stifel's experienced sales team is an anchor for the high-touch service that our clients have become accustomed,” said David Rubulotta, Deputy Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets at Stifel.“We are excited to add Sarah, Erick, and JP to the mix as we bolster our investment and commitment to our emerging markets business.”

Sarah has a more than 15-year track record in EM sales, with tenures at Morgan Stanley, Unicredit Bank, Credit Agricole, and HSBC. With extensive experience on credit, rates, and structured products in Asia, CEEMEA, and Latin America, she covers a diverse range of institutional clients.

Erick Garces and JP Garces bring depth to the firm's Central America and Caribbean sales capabilities, and will enhance coverage of pension funds and institutions throughout Latin America. They most recently worked at StoneX Financial, and have worked at Susquehanna International, Oppenheimer, and Jefferies during their 20-plus-year careers.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for us to bring on sales professionals with a strong track record of success and who have a deep understanding of the emerging markets space and the specific needs of institutional investors,” added Daniel Gardella, Head of Emerging Markets at Stifel.

The Fixed Income Capital Markets Group at Stifel offers a suite of products and services geared to help financial institutions, depositary institutions, funds, insurance companies, money managers, state and local governments in North America, Europe, and Asia generate revenue, preserve wealth, and ultimately grow their businesses. In 2022, Stifel Fixed Income Research placed No. 5 in the Institutional Investor's U.S. Global Fixed Income Research Team Survey. The group's broad distribution platform includes more than 270 sales professionals.



Stifel Company Information:

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit .

