OSS To Showcase Specialized High-Performance AI Computing Solutions At AUSA 2023 On October 9-11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will showcase its specialized high-performance AI computing solutions at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting , the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. The event is being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Arlington, Virgina on October 9-11, 2023.

OSS sales representatives will demonstrate the company's specialized solutions, including customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and expansion systems. These solutions are deployed today in critical transportable defense systems on land, air, and sea.

They will also discuss the company's leadership in high speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems which have been winning long-term commercial and defense contracts.



OSS to Showcase Specialized High-Performance AI Computing Solutions at AUSA 2023

OSS recent major military win announcements have included top military primes:



In September, received an order to design and develop prototypes for a sonar data processing system to be used in a foreign navy submarine application. Procured through a new global defense prime contractor, the win represents the first AI transportable program win for a foreign navy as well as for a subsurface application. In May, received an initial order from a new military prime contractor for OSS 3U short-depth servers (SDS) for use by a U.S. Air Force anti-electronic warfare system, with shipments now underway. The initial order is valued at approximately $3.5 million over three years.



In February, won a $1.3 million contract from the U.S. Army for the design, development and prototypes for a vehicle mounted 360-degree situational awareness system using OSS PCIe Gen 4 switched fabric technology and market leading embedded GPU system on modules. In January, received a $3 million dollar order from a prime military contractor to upgrade a radar simulation system operated by the U.S. Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency.

OSS continues to be engaged with several military opportunities, both directly and through its relationships with top-10 defense prime contractors.

Visitors to AUSA 2023 can see OSS AI Transportable systems at booth 7507. OSS products can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at .

About AUSA

The Association of the United States Army's Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. Taking place over three days, the Annual Meeting is designed to deliver the Army's message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the State-of-the-Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events available to all that attend. For more information, visit ausa/annual/2023/ .

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'edge.' OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management's expectations for major program wins, the company's penetration of the Defense and AI Transportable sectors, revenue growth generated by new and existing products, future changes to our business objectives, changes to our board, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Tags AUSA defense military conference High performance computing AI computing