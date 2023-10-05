Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size Worth USD 14.08 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.08 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing strict governing legislation in managing hazardous places and materials is anticipated to boost the market growth. The need for obtaining gas and oil also grows with rising energy usage. This is expected to boost the market since it's extensively used during electricity production from environmental resources to avoid explosions. Besides, the growing demand for integrated systems is expected to further people the market growth over the forecast period. Regulations on safety vary across different regions, which is expected to restrain the market to a certain context. Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 7.20 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2032) 5.5% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 14.08 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Method, Protection Type, Zone, Application, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Explosion Proof Equipment is fragmented, with a significant number of large and medium-sized players, which account for a significant global share of the market. The key players of the market are well-equipped with significant manufacturing resources and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the top players in the Explosion Proof Equipment market comprise:







Honeywell International Inc.



Rockwell Automation, Inc.



ABB Ltd.



Eaton Corporation Plc



Siemens AG



R Stahl AG



Hatch Transformers Inc



Pentair plc



Bartec GmbH Cortem S.p.A.

In October 2020, Codian Robotics B.V., a leading supplier of delta robots, which are mostly used for high-precision pick and place systems, has been acquired by ABB. The product of Codian Robotics includes a hygienic design range suitable for industries that are susceptible to hygiene, such as foods and beverages and pharmaceuticals. ABB is expanding its involvement in the emerging field of delta robots with the transaction.

In December 2019, the Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies business of TransDigm Group Inc. was acquired by Eaton Corporation plc. This deal will strengthen Eaton's position and product line for Energy & Power industry.

Key Highlights From The Report



In May 2020, Rockwell Automation, Inc. acquired Kalypso L.P. This deal would merge the convergence of plant-level and enterprise networks with Kalypso's expertise in the Rockwell Control Devices & Solutions market, further improving the capacity of the Rockwell to introduce and deploy technologies and provide its clients with a much higher value.

During the forecasted period, the Zone 1 segment is expected to experience significant growth. The explosive environment in this zone consists of a mixture of air and toxic chemicals in the form of gas, mist, or vapor during daily operations.

Governments in developing countries are initiating strategies to improve the power & energy industry, resulting in significant segmental growth of the Power & Energy sector. The market in the Middle East region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth due to the existence of the world's largest oil industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Prevention



Containment

Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Zone 0



Zone 1



Zone 2



Zone 12



Zone 20



Zone 21

Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Lifting Systems



Cable Glands



Lighting Systems



Junction Boxes & Enclosures



Material Handling Systems



Switches & Sockets



HVAC



Panel Boards & Motor Starters



Surveillance & Monitoring Systems



Signaling Systems



Switchgear

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Mining



Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals



Energy & Power



Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

