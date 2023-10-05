(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi's Inspiring Visit to NLCS Dubai

NLCS Dubai

A Testament to the Importance of Education and Academic Excellence

- Rachna AgarwalMOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The visit of Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi to NLCS Dubai is indeed a testament to the importance of education and academic excellence. Sheikha Lubna's remarkable achievements and her position as the first woman from the UAE to hold a ministerial post demonstrate the power of education and its ability to empower individuals to make significant contributions to society.Her Excellency was invited by Alya, a Grade 12 student, as a guest speaker for the student-led weekly 'Senior Societies' lectures. As part of her address to the students, she highlighted several key points that emphasize the value of education:1.Leadership and Social Responsibility: Sheikha Lubna discussed leadership and social responsibility, emphasizing the importance of being aware of one's role in society. Education not only equips individuals with knowledge but also instills a sense of responsibility to contribute positively to the community.2.Women's Empowerment: Her Excellency's presence as a pioneering woman in the field of computer engineering and her role in politics underscored the importance of women's empowerment. Education plays a pivotal role in breaking down gender barriers and providing equal opportunities for all.3.Privilege and Responsibility: Sheikha Lubna spoke about the privilege that students at NLCS Dubai have in receiving a quality education. Her message highlighted the responsibility that comes with privilege, encouraging students to use their education for the betterment of society.4.Kindness and Service: Her Excellency's advice to "do something nice every day, treat people with kindness, and understand the value of serving others" emphasizes the role of education in nurturing values like empathy and compassion, which are essential for creating a better world.The description of NLCS Dubai's Sixth Form programme and its focus on critical thinking, innovation, and social responsibility aligns with the values and message conveyed by Her Excellency during her visit. It reflects the school's commitment to not only academic excellence but also the well-balanced development of its students.Furthermore, NLCS Dubai's academic achievements, as highlighted by their outstanding IB and MYP results, demonstrate the school's dedication to academic excellence and preparing students for success in a rapidly changing world.In conclusion, the visit of Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of education and the importance of nurturing well-rounded individuals who can make a positive impact on society. NLCS Dubai's commitment to these values is evident in its educational approach and achievements.

