Highlights From Construction Links Network - October 5, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.The top video this week is courtesy of Priestly Demolition as they show us drone footage of the demolition of the CHCH Building in Hamilton. The PDI crew is careful to preserve the heritage components of this project, while making way for the new Television City condominiums.In other news, the Canadian Construction Association is launching an industry call to action urging the federal government to partner with the construction industry on building a strong foundation for a stronger Canada. Add your voice to CCA's campaign by sending a letter to your MP.More content shared this week:.ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 27.The Utility Expo 2023 Draws Record-Breaking Attendance in Louisville.A Better Equipment Inspection Workflow.Be the straight stick, not the crooked one.All You Need to Know About Roof Anchors.Wahi Announces Expansion and Launches First AI-Powered Realtor Recommendation System in Nova Scotia.Podium Development's Cornerstone Laying Ceremony Celebrates Geo in Kingston.Call for Submissions opens for the 2024 National Urban Design Awards.The Power of Cross-Industry Learning: Leverage the Knowledge of Others to Enhance Strategy and Inspiration.Ask the experts: technology challenges, adoption, and trends.Deterrence and Reporting: Tips for Handling Construction Site Theft.IAPMO Welcomes ARCSA International to its Family.IAPMO Seeks Members for Task Group for Hot Water Recirculation Design, Installation, Commissioning, and Operations.Government needs to partner with Canada's construction industry to strengthen foundation for economic growthJoin industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.AboutEstablished in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

