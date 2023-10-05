Younet Introduces BETA Google Chrome Extension For The Revolutionary Rabbit Ai Personal Assistant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Younet is pleased to announce the launch of its new BETA Google Chrome extension, streamlining user interactions with the Rabbit Ai personal assistant directly within the Chrome browser. The extension is designed to simplify data input, letting users effortlessly copy and paste information. Within moments, Rabbit Ai processes the input and provides a personalized response, which is then easily transferred back to the user's original application enabling users to utilize their personalized AI for responding to clients through email, CRM, Help Desk, and other online platforms.



According to management, one standout use for this application is the seamless integration with Gmail, where it can potentially automate up to 90% of email responses. This automation maintains the personal touch of the user by accurately analysing the data used to train the Rabbit Ai model.



Younet's platform empowers users from all technical backgrounds and professions to develop a customized neural net model via its innovative interface. The Rabbit Ai assistant is operational 24/7, adeptly handling emails, text messages, and other forms of text-based communications, mirroring the user's unique language style, tone, and knowledge.



With the launch of this BETA Chrome extension, Younet is poised to expand its user base, making the power of Rabbit Ai accessible to an even broader audience, irrespective of their technical proficiency.



This project has secured financial support from Stock Trend Capital (CSE:PUMP, PINK:STOCF) an

investment issuer focused on AI technologies.



For more information on Rabbit AI or to arrange a demonstration please contact Younet at





About Younet

Younet's mission is to advance machine intelligence for the positive enhancement of its users

work. Evolving from a groundbreaking idea in 2021, Younet is committed to automating human

tasks through AI. Through innovation, Younet is determined to making its users work easier and

more efficient.

