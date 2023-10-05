Mitch Gould's Prolific Career Garners Impressive Sales With Top-Tier Retailers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A journey of over three decades and counting, the illustrious career of Mitch Gould boasts sales affiliations with some of the nation's largest retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walgreens, GNC, CVS, Rite Aid, and Costco.Reflecting on his journey, Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, remarked,“It has been quite a ride, and the drive is not over.” Based in Boca Raton, FL, his global brand management firm has connections with the titans of retail.“I've worked and have visited with buyers from most of the iconic retail chains in the country.”Mitch Gould's expansive experience encompasses an array of consumer categories such as lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, pet products, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages.“I have had the privilege of representing renowned brands, including Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Slim FX Spa, and Flora Health,” he shared.Not just limited to brands, Gould's expertise extends to global icons from the realms of sports and entertainment like Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.His extensive stint representing celebrities and an array of consumer goods furnished him with a profound grasp on consumer preferences and retail requisites.“I gained invaluable insights from my association with consumer goods and interactions with buyers from top-tier retailers,” reflected Gould.Identifying a burgeoning trend, Gould eventually chose to pivot his focus toward the health, wellness, and sports nutrition domain. He elaborated,“I founded Nutritional Products International 16 years ago. Anticipating a surge in the demand for dietary supplements and wellness products, I was thrilled to witness them grow beyond expectations.”Recognizing the needs of the industry, Gould pioneered his“Evolution of Distribution” mechanism to assist both domestic and international brands in launching their products in the U.S.“This platform is conceived as a one-stop solution emphasizing swift market entry and cost-effectiveness,” he explained.“NPI stands out by providing comprehensive sales support, marketing expertise, FDA regulatory compliance counsel, and operational know-how.”NPI's and Gould's“EoD” provide the capability to import, distribute and promote from one platform.For a deeper dive into what NPI offers, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

