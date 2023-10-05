5G Modem Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth Of $10.8 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5G Modem Market

Surge in demand for mobile broadband operational frequency alongwith rise in demand for high-speed internet, large network coverage expected to drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“5G Modems Market By Modem Type (Internal/Integrated, External), By Mode (Single-Mode, Multimode), By Application (Mobile And Tablets, Wearable, Automotive, Virtual Reality, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".The 5g modems market was valued at $845.29 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:A 5G modem is a device that enables a device (such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer) to connect to a 5G network, allowing the device to access high-speed mobile internet connectivity. 5G modems typically contain a modem modems and radio transceiver, allowing them to transmit and receive data over the airwaves. 5G modems are typically faster and more capable than their 4G counterparts, enabling higher data speeds and lower latency.According to the 5G modems market analysis, growth of mobile broadband connectivity and rapid adoption of IoT devices including 5g modem router, 5g wifi modem and others are some factors contributing to the 5G modems market growth. Moreover, increase in investments by telecom service providers into wireless infrastructure & services for meeting surge in demand for bandwidth drives the growth of the industry. Leading players in the 5G modem market include Qualcomm, Huawei, MediaTek, Samsung, and Intel. They are investing in the development of 5G modems such as qualcomm x65, as well as in partnerships and collaborations with carriers, device manufacturers, and network equipment providers to drive the growth of the 5G modems market size.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The competitive environment of 5G Modems Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 5G Modems Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.Some of the major key players of the G Modems industry include:· Samsung Electronics Co Ltd· Intel Corporation· Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd· Spreadtrum Communications· MediaTek Inc· Infineon Technologies AG· Nokia Corporation· Qorvo, Inc· Xilinx· Qualcomm TechnologiesThe global 5G modems market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed mobile internet connectivity, the growing number of 5G networks, and the increasing number of 5G-enabled devices.The 5G modems market exhibited development potential across different sectors including consumer electronics, automotive and the telecom industry. Furthermore, rise in number of mobile phone users, along with increase in adoption rate of 5G network drive the demand for wireless communication devices and services.Region wise, the 5G modems market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Inquiry Before Buying:Key Benefits for Stakeholders:1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 5G Modems Market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing 5G Modems Market opportunities.2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.4. In-depth analysis of the 5G Modems Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global 5G Modems Market forecast.6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 5G Modems Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 