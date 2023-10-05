Over 650 migrants arrive on Spain's El Hierro Island in recent days

(MENAFN) Emergency services on Spain's Canary Islands have reported the arrival of over 650 migrants on El Hierro island over the course of two days, signaling a significant influx of arrivals. The migrants reached the island aboard five large wooden boats, further underscoring the ongoing challenges posed by irregular migration in the region.



Among the arrivals, one particularly noteworthy incident occurred on Tuesday when a single boat carrying an astonishing 280 migrants reached El Hierro. This marked a record-breaking event, as it represented the largest number of migrants arriving on a single boat since the route to the Canary Islands began to be increasingly utilized by human traffickers in 1994.



The influx continued with three additional boats arriving on El Hierro on the same day, collectively transporting more than 200 migrants. This pattern persisted into Wednesday, when another vessel carrying 128 migrants made its arrival on the island. Fortunately, only a small number of these migrants required medical attention.



These developments serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by both migrants and authorities in the Canary Islands, as efforts are made to manage and respond to the complex issues surrounding irregular migration in the region.

