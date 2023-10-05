Glacial lake burst in India claims lives, leaves dozens missing

(MENAFN) The aftermath of a catastrophic glacial lake burst in India has brought the grim news of a rising death toll, with at least 10 people confirmed dead, while the fate of 82 others remains shrouded in uncertainty, according to official reports. The event unfolded as a torrential flash flood wreaked havoc in the wake of the burst, causing widespread devastation and chaos in the affected regions.



This alarming incident is part of a concerning pattern that has emerged in recent times, marked by violent floods originating from glacier lakes obstructed by unstable rock formations. Climate scientists have sounded the alarm, attributing this trend to the escalating global temperatures and the consequential accelerated melting of ice. The Himalayan mountain range, in particular, faces an escalating threat from such events, posing a growing danger to the region.



Himanshu Tiwari, a spokesperson for the Indian Army, described the catastrophic impact of the flooding, which ravaged four districts in the state, leaving in its wake the destruction of lives, roads, and bridges. This natural disaster has had far-reaching consequences, with severe damage inflicted on road networks and the loss of 14 bridges, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected communities.

MENAFN05102023000045015682ID1107196179