Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil production cuts through year's end

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has decided to extend its voluntary oil production cut by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into the months of November and December, as reported by an official source from the Ministry of Energy. This move reinforces the Kingdom's commitment to stabilizing global oil markets and supporting prices. Consequently, Saudi Arabia's production levels for the final two months of the year will hover around 9 million bpd.



Before the official announcement, Brent crude oil futures had witnessed a decrease of 58 cents, equivalent to 0.64 percent, at USD90.34 per barrel. However, once the confirmation of the production cuts was made public, the prices slightly adjusted and were trading at a 0.46 percent lower rate at 12:21 PM Saudi time.



This extension of voluntary cuts is an augmentation of the measures Saudi Arabia had previously undertaken. In April, Riyadh had initially committed to reducing its oil output by 500,000 bpd, with this reduction set to last until the conclusion of December 2024. The decision to continue these cuts underscores Saudi Arabia's ongoing dedication to supporting oil market stability and mitigating price fluctuations in the face of evolving global energy dynamics.

MENAFN05102023000045015682ID1107196177