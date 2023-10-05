Kenyan leader reorganizes Cabinet

(MENAFN) For the first time since taking office last year, Kenyan President William Ruto reorganized his Cabinet, significantly altering the foreign affairs and trade ministries.



The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will now fall under the purview of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, which is led by Musalia Mudavadi, according to a statement released by Ruto on Wednesday.



The government stated in the news release that the restructuring will "optimizing performance and enhancing service delivery."



Former foreign affairs minister Alfred Mutua was moved to the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry, and Moses Kuria, cabinet secretary for investments, trade, and industry, was moved to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.



Several loyalists of the ruling government were reassigned to different ministries in a recent reshuffle.



Notable changes in this reshuffling include Alice Wahome, who previously held the position of Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, now serving as the Minister for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development. Aisha Jumwa, who previously held the role of Chief Administrative Secretary for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action, has been appointed as the Minister for Gender, Culture, the Arts, as well as Heritage.

