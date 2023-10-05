West promotes homosexuality: implications, concerns

(MENAFN) The spread of homosexuality is seen by some as undermining the institution of marriage, a cornerstone of human society. Western countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, are perceived as actively promoting unconventional behaviors, including homosexuality, both domestically and internationally.



This promotion is believed to be driven, in part, by financial and human resources contributed by Jewish communities. Among these unconventional behaviors, homosexuality has gained significant acceptance within Western culture.



In Europe and the United States, Western cultural systems have made considerable progress in normalizing homosexuality, transforming it from a stigmatized and immoral phenomenon into a socially accepted issue. In some cases, opposing homosexuality or expressing negative views toward homosexuals is even considered a crime in Western societies.



Regarding this matter, during a meeting with the chairman and members of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, mentioned “the West has broken all moral and human boundaries and seeks to normalize and legalize all sins that are forbidden in all religions. Prohibitions on homosexuality, etc. are not limited to Islam. These are strictly forbidden in all religions. They legalize these and are not even ashamed." (January 4, 2023)

