Nullspace Quadrupling The Speed Of EM Simulation For Antenna Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest release boasts an additional 2-4X increase in simulation speed for its already fast and accurate solver for electrically large antenna design problems



Significant performance improvement of 2-4X for large-scale problems, like simulations of phased arrays and

cosite interference

Windows 10 support for

Nullspace Prep and Nullspace EM (Beta)

Storage efficiency for extremely large-scale simulations New post-processing functionality to streamline user workflow for phased array simulations

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nullspace, Inc., an engineering software company,

announced today the new release of Nullspace Prep and Nullspace EM - Nullspace's flagship electromagnetic (EM) simulation products for the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

Engineers turn to Nullspace when their industry-leading EM simulation tools are unable to handle large scale simulations. When designing a new antenna or phased array - waiting days or weeks for a simulation to finish is no longer a viable option for today's RF or antenna designer.



2023.9 software release from Nullspace, Inc boasts an additional 2-4X increase in simulation speed for its already fast and accurate EM solver for electrically-large antenna design problems.

"When it comes to electrically large problems, design optimization, or advanced uncertainty analyses, Nullspace EM is already significantly faster than leading commercial tools," says Dr. Masha Petrova, CEO of Nullspace. "With our newest release of Nullspace EM 2023.9 , our customers can expect additional 2-4X speed-up for larger problems."

Nullspace, Inc. tools have been developed from the ground-up for modern computing architecture, yielding significant computational efficiency. Therefore, running large-scale simulations on a laptop is a real possibility for many problems. With its 2023.9 release, Nullspace EM and Prep are now available for Windows 10 with the full power of the same solvers previously available only on Linux (GPU support for Windows is planned for 2024 release). If interested in joining the Nullspace Beta Program, please submit your application here .

For engineers designing the next generation of antennas, radars, or other RF devices while wrestling with simulating electrically-large problems, Nullspace offers trial software for qualified users, educational tutorials on their YouTube channel , and a comprehensive set of examples in their user guide. For more detailed comparisons of speed and accuracy of Nullspace to the leading commercial EM software, download the whitepaper " Overcoming Limitations of 3D EM Simulation of Electrically Large Devices. "

To see a demo of the newest Nullspace EM version: .

Press Contact

Xenia Moore

[email protected]

619-275-0185

SOURCE Nullspace, Inc.