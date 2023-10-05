Meeranda, The Human-Like AI, Is Accepted Into Amazon's AWS Build Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Meeranda , a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today its acceptance into the Amazon's AWS Build Accelerator program.

The AWS Build Accelerator program is a 10-week program that is designed to provide founders with training and support to make strategic decisions related to their startup's product development.

The program is industry and vertical agnostic offering a comprehensive curriculum and mentorship to startups across various sectors. Participants in the program gain access to resources, guidance, and a network of fellow entrepreneurs.

The AWS Build Accelerator program will equip Meeranda with the tools and knowledge necessary to help scale its product development and accelerate its growth.

"We are thrilled to take part in Amazon's AWS Build Accelerator program," said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda . "The timeliness of the acceptance into Amazon's Accelerator program could not have been any better as we are getting close to the launch of our MVP. The 10-week program will present an opportunity for our team to further refine our product offering, gain greater insight through the mentorship program, as well as present us with additional networking opportunities within Amazon's ecosystem. I would like to thank Amazon for their continued support of Meeranda ."

This is the second program that Meeranda

is accepted in that is supported by Amazon following its acceptance, on August 18, 2023, into Amazon's AWS Activate program.

is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

