Radio Modem Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 1,273.2 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 9.79%

The global radio modem market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.79% to grow to US$1,273.279 million by 2028, from US$662.327 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global radio modem market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,273.279 million by 2028.The market is expected to thrive due to several key factors including the cost-efficiency of the modem, the surge in Internet connectivity, the anticipated boost from 5G technology adoption, and suitability for low-infrastructure settings. Additionally, the projected expansion of the market outlook is driven by the increase in privately owned networks and the emergence of networking technology during the forecasted period.A radio modem is an electronic device facilitating wireless data transmission over considerable distances, contingent on its range capacity. These modems operate by sending data between modems using radiofrequency. It performs functions like data transmission, encoding, and decoding through radio waves. This technology enables users to establish direct connections to wireless networks, providing autonomous internet connectivity while eliminating the need for satellite network operators.The global radio modem market is significantly influenced by to the global expansion of internet connectivity. Technological advancements and increased connectivity, along with the adoption of 5G technology, have propelled the market's growth. RACOM introduced the RipEX2e radio modem in September 2022, which is compatible with the RipEX2 and offers enhanced capabilities. The ongoing adoption of 5G technology, supported by government initiatives like the European Commission's Horizon 2020 Program, is expected to further drive market growth. Additionally, improvements in traffic management systems, driven by infrastructure upgrades for traffic control, are anticipated to boost the demand for wireless devices and, consequently, the radio modem market's size.Access sample report or view details:Based on the frequency, the global radio modem market is classified into HF, UH, and VHF. The VHF segment holds a dominant position in the market driven by the increasing demand for wireless communication, IoT-connected device proliferation, and rising internet usage.Based on the communication channel, is divided into point-to-multi-point and point-to-point. The point-to-multi-point category holds a significant market share, allowing devices to communicate with multiple radio modems simultaneously. The adoption of point-to-multi-Point communication channels is experiencing rapid growth.Based on the application, the radio modem market is divided into vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, Vehicle-to-vehicle, Traffic Management Systems, Electronic Fee Collection, and Emergency Management. The market for traffic management systems is set to expand, driven by increased demand for wireless devices as transportation departments upgrade their infrastructure for improved traffic control, ensuring smoother traffic flow and boosting the radio modem market throughout the forecast period.Geographically, the global radio modem market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North American region plays a substantial role in the market primarily, driven by the increasing number of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, as the region places a premium on efficient transportation systems . Additionally, the rising demand for vehicular safety is expected to drive the adoption of radio modems in vehicle-to-infrastructure applications.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global radio modem market that have been covered include Campbell Scientific Inc., Schneider Electric, SATEL, Simrex Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., Intuicom Inc., Atim Radiocommunications, Cohda Wireless, Harris Company, Shenzhen Safe Guard Co. Ltd., and Siemens among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the radio modem market on the following basis:.By FrequencyoHFoUHFoVHF.By Communication ChanneloPoint to PointoPoint to Multi-Point.By ApplicationoVehicle to Infrastructure CommunicationoTraffic Management SystemoElectronic Fees CollectionoEmergency Management System.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.Spain.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.Australia.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Campbell Scientific Inc..Schneider Electric.SATEL.Simrex Corporation.Advantech Co. Ltd..Intuicom Inc..Atim Radiocommunications.Cohda Wireless.Harris Company.Shenzhen Safe Guard Co., Ltd..SiemensExplore More Reports.Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market:.Global Broadcasting Equipment Market:.Global Digital Phase Shifter Market:

