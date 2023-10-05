Long Island Dermatologist Provides Information On How To Treat Eczema During National Eczema Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis DermatologyFLORAL PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It is estimated that one in every ten individuals will develop eczema during their lifetime, with 31.6 million people in the U.S. estimated to have a form of Eczema inflammation in the skin. For October, National Eczema Awareness month, Dr. Navin Arora , the founder of Borealis Dermatology with locations on Long Island in Garden City and Syosset, is providing insights about Eczema and current treatment options for patients .Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes rashes, scaly and dry skin and skin infections. The most common symptom is itchy skin. There are seven different types of eczema including atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, nummular eczema, seborrheic dermatitis and stasis dermatitis.Eczema effects both light and dark skin completions. For people with fair skin, eczema is presented as red, inflamed skin. Patients with darker skin complexions will display eczema conditions as either brown, purple, gray or ashen.While eczema can occur through a variety of factors; it has a strong genetic component and also occurs through external aspects such as environmental changes, occupations, seasonal changes, etc. Eczema is also related to asthma and seasonal allergies; the condition is a constellation of hypersensitivity in the body just for internal external factors and with chronic conditions.Chronic eczema and itch associated with it can also affect patients psychologically. It could interfere with daily living activities such as sleeping, eating and work. Patients will have irritated, itchy skin that can spread across their body. People experiencing eczema can have cuts and breaks in their skin and become even more sensitive to products. These conditions also place patients at higher risk for infections, particularly those of a bacterial nature.“There is no cure for eczema, it is a chronic condition and can reoccur throughout one's life. Patients should focus on three factors: educating themselves about their condition; knowing what medications work and knowing when to restart those medications,” said Dr. Navin Arora.Atopic dermatitis in adults is associated with other chronic conditions that contribute to poor health including diabetes, obesity, autoimmune disease, high blood pressure and heart disease. Risk for these diseases increases with atopic dermatitis severity. Children with atopic dermatitis are also at a higher risk for obesity, autoimmune conditions and metabolic syndrome.According to Dr. Arora, patients should bathe and apply prescribed moisturizer to their skin every day. When choosing a moisturizer, avoid all products that include added fragrance. Topical and immunosuppressant ointments can be used to reduce rashes and itchiness. For less severe cases, applying ice and cold water wraps to affected areas will reduce symptoms as well.Patients should consult their medical professional to ensure that itchy skin is from eczema and not from kidney disease, lymphoma, shingles, urticaria or another condition. Tips for managing eczema include knowing what environment or substance or conditions will trigger an itch; wear soft, breathable, natural clothing next to your skin; avoiding sitting on grass, plastic chairs, or rough carpet and upholstery with bare legs; using skin cleansers with a low pH; and to moisturize frequently throughout the day with an ointment or cream that contains ceramides.There are two types of treatments patients can use without a prescription: home remedies and over-the-counter medication. Natural remedies for itch relief include soaking in an oatmeal bath with oatmeal soap or baking soda (colloidal oatmeal, in particular, can help the affected area). These remedies can also be applied directly to the affected skin or rash in the form of a paste. People with eczema often report that applying an ice pack to the itchy area can sometimes relieve symptoms of itch and pain around the affected area.Remember to first consult your physician when beginning any new treatment for any condition and to receive an evaluation from your dermatologist to determine a diagnosis.Contact Borealis Dermatology to schedule an appointment with Dr. Arora and his team if an evaluation is needed or seasonal skin flares emerge. Borealis Dermatology offers two convenient locations to provide various treatments for patients in the Queens and Long Island areas. Contact Dr. Navin Arora at (516) 246-8800 or visit .

