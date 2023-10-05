Turkey Links Attackers To Syria, Warns Of Further Cross-Border Strikes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Reuters.

Turkey confirmed on Wednesday that two suspected Kurdish militants, who were involved in a weekend attack in Ankara, had received training in Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Turkey retains the right to conduct strikes against a broader range of Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq in response to Sunday's attack.

During the attack, Turkish police killed one assailant, and the other died in a suicide blast outside Turkey's interior ministry, injuring two police officers.

“As a result of the work of our security forces, it has become clear that the two terrorists came from Syria and were trained there,” Fidan said in televised comments as cited by AFP News Agency.

“From now on, all infrastructure, large facilities and energy facilities belonging to (armed Kurdish groups) in Iraq and Syria are legitimate targets for our security forces,” the agency reported.

In response to the recent attack, Turkey conducted air raids against PKK targets in Iraq, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statements suggest the possibility of extending these airstrikes to Syria. Turkey's main concern lies with the YPG, which plays a significant role within the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is viewed by Turkey as an offshoot of the PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently expressed his intention to expand military operations against the YPG in Syria.

A branch of the Kurdish PKK militia, recognized as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies, claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in Ankara, marking the first such incident since 2016.

