Vinfast: Maintenance That Drives Peace Of Mind

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VinFast, a prominent Vietnamese automotive manufacturer, is prioritizing customer satisfaction in the electric vehicle (EV) market with innovative services like doorstep maintenance, an expanding service center network, and extensive warranties, showcasing their dedication to exceptional customer experience in the EV industry.

Los Angeles, CA, 4th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , VinFast, Vietnam's premier automotive manufacturer, has emerged as a contender in the electric vehicle (EV) market by focusing on a customer-centric approach that aims to deliver a seamless ownership experience. From innovative mobile services to comprehensive warranties and a dedication to service excellence, VinFast's commitment to customer satisfaction is making waves in the EV industry.

Setting The Service Standard

VinFast recognizes the importance of convenience for today's EV owners. The introduction of their Mobile Service, a doorstep maintenance solution, underscores their dedication to making vehicle ownership as hassle-free as possible. Additionally, over-the-air firmware updates ensure that VinFast owners are always equipped with the latest features and improvements.

VinFast aims to stand out by offering flexible maintenance, rescue, and repair services, ensuring assistance is available year-round, even during holidays and in the late hours. VinFast's mobile technicians are readily available to perform most maintenance and repair tasks at a location convenient for the customer.

Furthermore, essential notifications, maintenance information, and scheduling for owner's repair services are all easily accessible and manageable through the VinFast app. This represents the company's commitment to delivering outstanding, convenient, and time-saving services to its customers.

An Expansive Service Center Network

VinFast is actively expanding its network of service centers to cater to VinFast owners across the country. Customers can easily schedule appointments through the VinFast App or by contacting the VinFast Service Support Team. In expanding its service hours to an impressive 91 hours per week, VinFast has taken steps to enhance its global customer support infrastructure. The establishment of a“Non-stop Global Repair and Consulting Center” promises to offer round-the-clock technical support.

VinFast has also mandated that its U.S. repair network attains I-CAR's prestigious Gold Class shop level credentialing. This directive aligns VinFast with a league of 37 other OEMs and insurers who similarly require Gold Class status for their repair facilities. Through I-CAR's Professional Development Program (PDP), VinFast Collision Center Network (VCCN) technicians gain access to technical education and vital experience. This strategic alliance underscores VinFast's unwavering commitment to exceptional service, a core value, as it believes that I-CAR's educational programs will be pivotal in achieving customer satisfaction with VinFast electric vehicles .

In the unfortunate event of an accident, VinFast customers can rely on a network of VinFast Certified Collision Centers (VCCC). These centers are staffed with trained technicians who adhere to VinFast's exacting specifications, ensuring that the vehicle is restored to its original condition.

A Robust Warranty Program

VinFast's commitment to quality extends to its parts and accessories, all of which are designed to prioritize safety, reliability, and comfort during every journey. By extension, VinFast demonstrates a commitment to providing long-lasting peace of mind for its customers with a robust warranty program. VinFast's extensive warranty coverage spans from 7 years/100,000 miles to 10 years/125,000 miles, and even extends to the vital battery component. This coverage underscores VinFast's confidence in the durability and longevity of its vehicles.

VinFast's commitment to service excellence is exemplified by its network of service centers, Mobile Services, and other support resources, all designed to set industry standards and uphold customer satisfaction as a top priority. VinFast aims to provide a worry-free and rewarding ownership experience, making the EV journey exciting and hassle-free for its customers.